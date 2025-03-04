WWE has confirmed another championship match for their upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As seen on the post-WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this past Monday night in Buffalo, New York, Iyo Sky managed to defeat Rhea Ripley in the main event to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

On Tuesday afternoon, WWE.com confirmed the news of a new title match for WrestleMania 41 with the following official announcement regarding Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship.

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair Two of WWE’s best will square off as Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defends her title against Bianca Belair.



The careers of The Genius of The Sky and The EST have been intertwined since they both started in WWE, with their first battle coming in NXT in 2018 followed by their memorable PLE clashes at Backlash and Crown Jewel in 2023.



The era-defining Superstars have combined for eight championships, including five World Titles, with Belair owning a Royal Rumble victory and SKY holding a Money in the Bank win. Both Superstars have also captured the elusive Triple Crown.



SKY will enter WrestleMania as world champion for a second consecutive year after dethroning Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of Monday Night Raw in an epic match.



Belair, meanwhile, recently held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title with Jade Cargill and later Naomi before dropping the championship to Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Days later, the EST won the Elimination Chamber to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals.



Who will win this matchup of two of the best women’s Superstars in the world and walk out of Las Vegas as the Women’s World Champion?



Don’t miss WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming LIVE on Peacock in the United States and Netflix everywhere else!

Thus far, the only other two matches WWE are officially advertising for WrestleMania 41 at this point are Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Gunther vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.