A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., WWE has announced a new segment for the show.

From WWE.com:

Take a special look into one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches in WWE history, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes prepares to join forces with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* AJ Styles returns

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin (Dumpster Match)

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s Title Eliminator)

* The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY (WWE Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Nashville, TN.