WWE has signed SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee to a new contract extension.

WWE announced today that McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension, which will keep him with the company “for years to come.”

McAfee is set to return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam against Happy Baron Corbin.

Below is the full press release issued to us today:

Pat McAfee Signs Multiyear Extension With WWE® 07/07/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE. Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX. The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come. Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on McAfee’s new deal.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.