WWE has officially named Karen Mullane as their new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. The hire was first revealed in a SEC filing last week.

Mullane will report directly to new Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen. She will be responsible for overseeing WWE’s accounting division, and ensuring the appropriate financial controls of the company.

Mullane previously worked as CFO for CreateMe Technologies, and held Corporate Controller roles with SeatGeek, among others. She started her 35-year career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Mullane:

WWE® NAMES KAREN MULLANE CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER STAMFORD, Conn. – November 25, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Karen Mullane as Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, reporting directly to WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen. In her new role, Mullane will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting division as well as ensuring the appropriate financial controls of WWE. Mullane brings a 35-year track record of successfully building and leading world-class finance organizations for public and private, large and small multi-national corporations in a range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, software and services. She served as Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Etsy, Inc., where she built and led the global accounting, financial systems and internal controls teams, and helped execute the company’s IPO. Mullane was also CFO at CreateMe Technologies, held Corporate Controller roles with SeatGeek, Inc. and SunGard Data Systems, Inc., and started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.