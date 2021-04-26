WWE has named Claudine Lilien as the new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships.

Lilien will report directly to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. She will be a key member of WWE’s senior management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors, and promotional partnerships.

“Claudine is a seasoned executive with a strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the sports and entertainment marketplace,” said McMahon. “I am excited for Claudine to lead WWE’s sales division and look forward to her immediate contributions as we continue to deliver tremendous value to our world-class partners.”

Lilien previously held senior leadership roles with FOX Corp., FOX Sports and FOX Networks Group. She spent more than 15 years at FOX Corp., most recently as the Senior Vice President of Client Management & Solutions, where she was responsible for leading sales and marketing efforts for priority accounts, including WWE SmackDown. Before that she served in various leadership positions.

Lilien currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Lafayette College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

