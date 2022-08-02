WWE has named Craig Stimmel the new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships.

Stimmel previously held leadership roles with Snapchat, Procter & Gamble, and NCR. He will report directly to WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan.

WWE noted, “As head of WWE’s Global Sales & Partnerships division, Stimmel will be a key member of the company’s senior management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors and promotional partnerships.”

Stimmel spent the last three years as Head of Global Brands at Snapchat, where he was responsible for creating and leading the company’s Global Brand organization. Prior to that, Stimmel served in various leadership positions across Procter & Gamble, including overseeing partnerships and marketing ideation for the company’s Media Investment team.

Stimmel earned his Bachelor of Science in Business-Accounting from the University of Dayton.

