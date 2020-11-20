WWE and Credit One Bank have announced a new multi-year partnership.

The new deal will see Credit One Bank release a WWE-themed credit card with benefits customized for WWE fans, and other perks. Credit One Bank messaging will also be featured on upcoming WWE pay-per-view events and digital channels, beginning with Survivor Series on Sunday, and then TLC on December 20.

“We are proud to partner with Credit One Bank on this multi-faceted partnership which will provide exciting opportunities for WWE fans and Credit One card members,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in a press release. “We are confident the WWE Universe will enjoy the offerings we are creating as part of this integrated campaign.”

Stay tuned for more on the new partnership. Below is the full press release WWE sent to us today:

CREDIT ONE BANK AND WWE® ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP LAS VEGAS, NV and STAMFORD, CONN (November 20, 2020) – Credit One Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing issuers of credit cards, is adding to its sports and entertainment marketing efforts and cobrand portfolio through a new, wide-ranging multi-year partnership with WWE (NYSE: WWE). This partnership will include a themed credit card featuring must-have benefits tailored for ultimate WWE fans. “Credit One Bank is now a proud partner of WWE, a leader in global sports entertainment, which will allow us to leverage WWE’s broad media platform through integrated content that will be sure to amaze and delight fans. This relationship will help us reach new consumers, extend our leading product and service offerings to our millions of card members, and ultimately give people more of what they love-something that aligns well with WWE’s approach to developing family-friendly entertainment accessible to fans across multiple platforms,” said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank. Credit One Bank messaging will be integrated into upcoming WWE pay-per-view events including Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22 and Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, December 20, both streaming live around the world on WWE Network. Additional integrations will be featured across WWE’s digital platforms including YouTube, the world’s #1 sports channel. “We are proud to partner with Credit One Bank on this multi-faceted partnership which will provide exciting opportunities for WWE fans and Credit One card members,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are confident the WWE Universe will enjoy the offerings we are creating as part of this integrated campaign.” In addition, WWE and Credit One Bank will collaborate on upcoming benefits and customer experiences for current and future Credit One Bank card members. Previous WWE activations have focused on dynamic fan experiences that only the WWE can offer, ranging from trips to a “Fantasy Camp” at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to VIP Experiences at WWE live events. For more information, visit CreditOneBank.com.

