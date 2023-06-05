WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with Twitch.

The new deal includes the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content. WWE will also launch a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, which airs every Monday at 8pm ET via the Twitch app or twitch.com/wwe. The weekly RAW viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will feature appearances by WWE Superstars, as well as unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more.

The official WWE Twitch channel will also feature other live productions and all WWE Premium Live Event press conferences.

Below is the full announcement issued to us today:

