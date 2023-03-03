WWE announced 11 new TV tapings and non-televised live events today. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, March 10.

The events announced today include the post-Backlash SmackDown, and the post-King and Queen of The Ring TV shows.

Below is WWE’s full announcement issued today, along with the current schedule for Premium Live Events in 2023:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to Live Event Schedule 03/03/2023 Tickets On Sale Next Friday, March 10 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10. The schedule includes: – Friday, May 12: SmackDown®– Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

– Saturday, May 13: WWE Supershow –James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga.

– Sunday, May 14: WWE Supershow – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.

– Monday, May 15: Raw®– Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

– Friday, May 19: SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Saturday, May 20: WWE Supershow – Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.

– Sunday, May 21: WWE Supershow – Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

– Monday, May 29: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.

– Friday, June 2: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

– Monday, June 5: Raw – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

– Monday, June 19: Raw – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Below is the current plans for WWE Premium Live Events in 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of The Ring from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.