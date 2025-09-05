The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on the USA Network from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a new match has been announced for the show.

WWE.com released the following announcement, confirming Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black for tonight’s show.

Damian Priest collides with Aleister Black Last week, Damian Priest returned from injury to ignite a huge brawl with the Superstar that put him on the shelf, Aleister Black. Priest is out for payback. But, will Priest’s blind thirst for retribution end in a Black Mass? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

The only other things officially advertised by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown in “The Windy City” is an appearance by new WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, as well as the final ever WWE appearance in Chicago by John Cena.

For those interested, you can check out the Complete Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Stacked Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Chicago (9/5/2025) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.