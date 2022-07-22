WWE has announced new international tour dates.

It was announced today that WWE will return to Mexico, Germany and Scotland this fall. The following dates were confirmed:

* Saturday, October 29: Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

* Sunday, October 30: Mexico City, Mexico at Arena CDMX

* Sunday, October 30: Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro

* Monday, October 31: Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena

* Tuesday, November 1: Dortmund, Germany at the Westfalenhalle

Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Raquel Rodriguez are advertised for the Mexico shows. Superstars advertised for the Europeana shows include Rodriguez, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. It looks like Rodriguez was incorrectly advertised for the European shows.

Tickets for the shows in Mexico go on sale next Thursday, July 28 via superboletos.com, with a pre-sale beginning on Monday, July 25. Tickets for the Scotland show go on sale this Monday, July 25 at 9am local time for OVO customers. The general sale will begin next Wednesday, July 27 at 9am from bookingsdirect.com. Tickets for the Stuttgart show will go on sale this Monday, July 25 at 10am local time via pre-sle on livenation.de, and the general on-sale will b egin next Wednesday, July 27 at 10am local time on livenation.de. Tickets for the Dortmund show are on sale now via livenation.de.

All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled WWE live event in Dortmund remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase for more information.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.