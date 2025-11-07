The lineup for the annual NXT Gold Rush special event continues to take shape.

On Thursday evening, WWE announced the addition of a new interpromotional championship contest for the November 18th show from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Now confirmed for the NXT Gold Rush 2025 show from “The Big Apple” on 11/18 is an interpromotional tag-team title tilt, as AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will defend their recently won championships against the newly formed duo of TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry and Thea Hail.

WWE officially announced the match on social media on Thursday evening with a brief post on the company’s official X account.

“After the chaos that ended WWE NXT, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will defend their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry on Tuesday, Nov. 18th at NXT Gold Rush,” WWE’s announcement read.

Previously announced for NXT Gold Rush 2025 in two weeks is Blake Monroe defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against former title-holder Sol Ruca, if Ruca is medically cleared to compete by then, as well as Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, and the finals of the ongoing tournament to crown the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion, with Zaria squaring off against the winner of the upcoming semifinal showdown between Fallon Henley and Skylar Raye.

