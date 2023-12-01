WWE announced more live events for next year. WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES 21 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR
Tickets For All Events Including NXT Vengeance Day On Sale Friday, December 8
STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including NXT Vengeance Day which takes place Sunday, Feb. 4 in Clarksville, Tenn., go on sale next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local.
The schedule includes:
Sunday, February 4
Corbin, Ky.
Road to WrestleMania
The Corbin Arena
Sunday, February 4
Clarksville, Tenn.
NXT Vengeance Day
F&M Bank Arena
Saturday, March 2
Palm Springs, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Acrisure Arena
Sunday, March 3
Bakersfield, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Mechanics Bank Arena
Saturday, March 9
Alexandria, La.
Road to WrestleMania
Rapides Coliseum
Sunday, March 10
Lafayette, La.
Road to WrestleMania
Cajundome
Friday, March 15
Memphis, Tenn.
SmackDown
FedExForum
Saturday, March 16
Augusta, Ga.
Road to WrestleMania
James Brown Arena
Sunday, March 17
North Charleston, S.C.
Road to WrestleMania
North Charleston Coliseum
Monday, March 18
Raleigh, N.C.
RAW
PNC Arena
Saturday, March 23
Springfield, Ill.
Road to WrestleMania
Bank of Springfield Center
Sunday, March 24
Rockford, Ill.
Road to WrestleMania
BMO Center
Monday, March 25
Chicago
RAW
Allstate Arena
Friday, March 29
Uncasville, Conn.
SmackDown
Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, March 30
Manchester, N.H.
Road to WrestleMania
SNHU Arena
Friday, April 19
Pittsburgh
SmackDown
PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, April 20
Erie, Penn.
Saturday Night’s Main Event
Erie Insurance Arena
Sunday, April 21
Ft. Wayne, Ind.
Sunday Stunner
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Monday, April 22
Columbus, Ohio
RAW
Schottenstein Center
Friday, April 26
Cincinnati, Ohio
SmackDown
Heritage Bank Center
Monday, April 29
Kansas City, Mo.
RAW
T-Mobile Center
About WWE
