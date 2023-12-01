WWE announced more live events for next year. WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 21 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR

Tickets For All Events Including NXT Vengeance Day On Sale Friday, December 8

STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including NXT Vengeance Day which takes place Sunday, Feb. 4 in Clarksville, Tenn., go on sale next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local.

The schedule includes:

Sunday, February 4

Corbin, Ky.

Road to WrestleMania

The Corbin Arena

Sunday, February 4

Clarksville, Tenn.

NXT Vengeance Day

F&M Bank Arena

Saturday, March 2

Palm Springs, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Acrisure Arena

Sunday, March 3

Bakersfield, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Mechanics Bank Arena

Saturday, March 9

Alexandria, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Rapides Coliseum

Sunday, March 10

Lafayette, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Cajundome

Friday, March 15

Memphis, Tenn.

SmackDown

FedExForum

Saturday, March 16

Augusta, Ga.

Road to WrestleMania

James Brown Arena

Sunday, March 17

North Charleston, S.C.

Road to WrestleMania

North Charleston Coliseum

Monday, March 18

Raleigh, N.C.

RAW

PNC Arena

Saturday, March 23

Springfield, Ill.

Road to WrestleMania

Bank of Springfield Center

Sunday, March 24

Rockford, Ill.

Road to WrestleMania

BMO Center

Monday, March 25

Chicago

RAW

Allstate Arena

Friday, March 29

Uncasville, Conn.

SmackDown

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, March 30

Manchester, N.H.

Road to WrestleMania

SNHU Arena

Friday, April 19

Pittsburgh

SmackDown

PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, April 20

Erie, Penn.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Erie Insurance Arena

Sunday, April 21

Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Sunday Stunner

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Monday, April 22

Columbus, Ohio

RAW

Schottenstein Center

Friday, April 26

Cincinnati, Ohio

SmackDown

Heritage Bank Center

Monday, April 29

Kansas City, Mo.

RAW

T-Mobile Center

