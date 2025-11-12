WWE has announced a new partnership.

On Wednesday, WWE and Maple Leaf Sports announced a long-term strategic partnership that will see new original merchandise and content development.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

From WWE.com:

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announce long-term strategic partnership

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment companies, have announced a new long-term strategic partnership bringing together two iconic global enterprises.

The partnership will explore opportunities across multiple areas, including exclusive merchandise collaborations, original content development, community-focused programs and regular cross-brand appearances from team players and WWE Superstars.

Additionally, Monday Night Raw will return to MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 26. WWE Superstars will make appearances at Toronto Maple Leafs games on Sunday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 27, with Toronto sports personalities also in attendance at Monday Night Raw, which will air live on Netflix around the world.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw in Toronto will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWEVIP starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT until 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

The long-term partnership builds on the existing launch of exclusive licensed WWE Legacy Title Belts with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors, featuring each team’s iconic colors and official branding.

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE, said: “Collaborating with an iconic organization like MLSE is a natural extension of WWE’s deep and growing connection with Toronto, which has included recent major events like Money in the Bank in 2024 and Elimination Chamber in 2025 and allows us to create new and authentic experiences for fans to reinforce our long-term commitment to the region.”

Phil King, Chief Business Officer at MLSE, added: “MLSE and WWE have a long and strong history together, teaming up many times over the years to create iconic entertainment moments for our fans, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with WWE, a global leader in sports and entertainment, to create world-class content and build on Toronto’s standing as a leading market globally.”