WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s show will feature the WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for the I Quit Match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown will also see RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle take on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. This comes after Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso last Friday night.

As noted, WWE will also be taping the April 29 edition of SmackDown tonight.