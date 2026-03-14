WWE has announced a new match for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the March 16 episode of the show, WWE has confirmed the addition of Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri in one on one action.

The two have been in an intense rivalry since Nattie turned heel on Dupri after weeks of vignettes of the two training together.

Also scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw in Texas is El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano, AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as the returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Rumored but not announced for the “3:16 Day” of WWE Raw in “The Lone Star State” is a potential surprise return of WWE Hall Of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

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