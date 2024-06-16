A new match has been announced for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of WWE Raw, a new singles match has been added to the advertised lineup for the show.

Now scheduled for WWE Raw from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday, June 17, 2024, is a singles bout featuring The New Day’s Xavier Woods going one-on-one against The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross.

“Can Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross settle their score tomorrow night on WWE Raw,” read the announcement confirming the Woods-Kross bout for the 6/17 edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Also scheduled for the 6/17 episode of WWE Raw in Corpus Christi, TX. is Carlito vs. Dragon Lee, as well as the first qualifying matches for this year’s WWE Money In The Bank matches.

