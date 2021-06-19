Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeat Owens and Big E in tag team action. Sami, who was on commentary, distracted Owens before he ran back into the ring to prevent a count out. The debuting Azeez was waiting for Owens with a Nigerian Nail, nailing it for the pin to win the match.

Longtime rivals and friends Owens and Zayn have been feuding on SmackDown for a few weeks now. Adam Pearce made Sunday’s match official after Owens approached he and Sonya Deville during a commercial break following tonight’s tag team match.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Unconfirmed for HIAC as of this writing.

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.