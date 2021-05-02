On Saturday, WWE confirmed a new match for next Tuesday’s edition of NXT.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake will take place. Here is the updated card for the show:

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake

Finn Balor makes his return

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – Falls Count Anywhere Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell – Street Fight