“The Don Of NXT” will be in action next Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, WWE announced an additional match for the advertised lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

WWE.com released the following announcement today to confirm WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen in non-title action for the November 19 episode of the show:

Tony D’Angelo collides with Brooks Jensen After a tense faceoff at the restaurant owned by NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, Brooks Jensen will contend against The Don of NXT.



Jensen will seek to secure a chance to become NXT North American Champion for himself and Shawn Spears.



Can Jensen get himself one step closer to glory?



Find out Tuesday at 8/7 C on The CW!

Also scheduled for the 11/19 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program:

* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue

* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* NXT Title No. 1 Contender Match: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland (Chase U To Split With Chase Loss)

