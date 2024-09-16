A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday, WWE confirmed the addition of Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen in one-on-one action for the NXT on USA show on Tuesday night.

“After weeks of back and forth backstage, Dion Lennox and Brooks Jensen will go one-on-one TOMORROW on WWE NXT,” the announcement read.

Also scheduled for the September 17 episode:

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

* Ethan Page and Trick Williams sign contract for NXT Title match

* Tyrese Haliburton to appear

* CM Punk to make an announcement

* Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

* Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe