A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Monday, WWE confirmed the addition of Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen in one-on-one action for the NXT on USA show on Tuesday night.
“After weeks of back and forth backstage, Dion Lennox and Brooks Jensen will go one-on-one TOMORROW on WWE NXT,” the announcement read.
Also scheduled for the September 17 episode:
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary
* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne
* Ethan Page and Trick Williams sign contract for NXT Title match
* Tyrese Haliburton to appear
* CM Punk to make an announcement
* Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne
* Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe
