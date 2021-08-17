Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Marie and Doudrop have feuded with Bliss, and Lilly, for a few weeks now. After Bliss defeated Doudrop last week, tonight’s show featured a segment where Doudrop apologized to Eva and blamed the loss on Lilly. Eva sent Doudrop to snatch Lilly from Bliss in another backstage segment. Doudrop went to Alexa’s Playground and snatched Lilly from Bliss’ hands, but Bliss said she shouldn’t do that. Doudrop then looked down at Lilly and handed her right back to Bliss. Bliss laughed as Doudrop walked off to end the segment.

Eva said she’s going to take care of the Bliss problem at SummerSlam, while Bliss has promised to put an end to the Eva-Lution at the pay-per-view.

WWE SummerSlam takes place this Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.