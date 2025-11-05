The lineup continues to take shape for next week’s WWE NXT Gold Rush “go-home show.”

In addition to the matches announced on this week’s WWE NXT show for next Tuesday’s episode, WWE returned on social media on Wednesday to announce another match for the November 11 show.

Added to the lineup for the 11/11 installment of NXT on CW is Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights. It was also announced that we will hear from WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, who will speak live.

During the November 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, several matches and segments were also officially announced for next Tuesday night’s show.

Scheduled for the November 11 episode of NXT on CW next Tuesday night is Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship, as Saints will put his title up for grabs against the former NXT and TNA World Champion Williams in a Last Man Standing match.

In the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament, Skylar Raye, the winner of season two of WWE LFG, will square off against Fallon Henley in first-round action next Tuesday night. The winner advances to face Zaria, who beat Wren Sinclair this week on NXT on CW, in the tourney finals. The winner of that match at NXT Gold Rush 2025 will be crowned the new NXT Women’s Speed Champion.

Also advertised is an exclusive interview with NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe, as well as the reigning, defending WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano of Los Americanos putting his title on-the-line against Jasper Troy.

