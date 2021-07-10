New matches have been announced for the WWE Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network, while WWE is teasing that a feud between former tag team partners will continue.

Monday’s RAW will be the final WWE TV show of the ThunderDome era. The show was taped this past Tuesday.

WWE has announced that the new feud between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre will continue on RAW. This week’s show saw McIntyre defeat Mahal via DQ. However, Mahal now has possession of McIntyre’s sword, a prized family heirloom. WWE teased that McIntyre will likely have to deal with Veer and Shanky before getting to Mahal.

WWE has also announced another Fatal 4 Way that will serve as a Money In the Bank preview. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss will take place before these 4 Superstars represent the red brand in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which also has two of four SmackDown participants confirmed as of this writing – Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.

The non-title singles match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods will finally take place on RAW. This match was scheduled to headline the July 5 show, but that main event was changed to Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. MVP and Lashley. Lashley defeated Woods in a non-title Hell In a Cell match during the June 21 RAW. He is scheduled to defend against Kingston at Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s taped WWE RAW, the final show before Money In the Bank. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sheamus returns from a broken nose suffered on May 31 to defend his WWE United States Title against Humberto Carrillo

* John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar, and RAW Tag Team Champion Omos making his singles debut vs. Erik as The Viking Raiders prepare to challenge AJ and Omos for the titles the following week

* Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4 Way Money In the Bank preview

* What’s next for Jinder Mahal now that he’s in possession of Drew McIntyre’s family sword?

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match

