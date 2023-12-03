WWE confirmed two new matches for this week’s episode of Raw.

Raw authority figure Adam Pearce took to social media to announce the matches – The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) and Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser)

Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura