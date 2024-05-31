New matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE show.

Ahead of the post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, WWE has confirmed the addition of a new tag-team match and singles bout.

Now confirmed for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program is The Bloodline duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga taking on The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in tag-team action.

Additionally, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews has been announced in singles action.

Previously announced for the show this evening is the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation for Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Albany, N.Y.