WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Tonight’s SmackDown will see Cesaro vs. Sheamus lock up in singles action.

The former tag team partners are facing off tonight after Cesaro spoiled the in-ring debut of Ridge Holland last week, despite Sheamus being at the announce table for the match. The storyline is that Sheamus wants revenge for Cesaro defeating Holland last week.

WWE wrote, “The Bar has been broken between former tag team partners Sheamus and Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg spoiled the debut of his “replacement” Ridge Holland last week as Sheamus watched from the announcer’s table. Now the Celtic Warrior looks to even the score against his old companion and show his new partner how it’s done. The two longtime friends and rivals know each other well, so who will find the edge to victory? Tune in to Friday Night Smackdown at 8/7 C on Fox to find out!”

King Xavier Woods vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso has also been announced for tonight’s show.

The Woods vs. Uso bout is a continuation of Woods’ recent feud with The Bloodline. As noted, it’s believed that Kofi Kingston will return to TV tonight after being away for a few weeks while he and his wife welcomed their third child together. Kingston actually returned to action last Friday night, but during the dark main event.

“King Woods has not forgotten the destruction caused by The Bloodline, but the crown is only a symbol and not what makes a king. He is still the liege lord of SmackDown and he will prove it at the expense of Jey Uso as King Woods challenges one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in singles competition. King Woods has taken up arms against The Bloodline for the reign of the blue brand, coming to blows with both The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After vanquishing Jimmy Uso, King Woods forced him to kneel before the king, but before Jimmy could bend the knee, “The Head of the Table” stepped in to unleash his wrath on King Woods. Will Jey Uso be able to do what his brother could not, or will King Woods make it two-for-two on the tag team champs? Catch all the action tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on Fox,” WWE wrote in their official preview for the match.

WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature Brock Lesnar returning from his storyline suspension. He is expected to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

