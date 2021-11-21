Two new matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0.
Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match will take place.
Here is the updated lineup for this week’s NXT 2.0:
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade
Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship Match)
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller