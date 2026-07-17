WWE has finalized several segments and a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, with Adam Pearce once again serving as acting General Manager after Nick Aldis was taken out by Gunther on last week’s show.

WWE has confirmed it will revisit that storyline tonight as the build continues toward Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Gunther is set to team with Sami Zayn against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

With Punk scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes at SummerSlam, WWE has also announced that Rhodes’ reaction to the blockbuster title match being made official will be featured on tonight’s broadcast ahead of their uneasy alliance at SNME.

Also announced for the show is a singles bout pitting Finn Balor against Talla Tonga.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE SmackDown results.