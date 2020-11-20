The Undertaker and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg have collaborated for a new merchandise collection.

WWE announced today that the new collection with The Deadman and the rapper will launch at 2pm ET via WWE Shop.

The Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection includes 8 t-shirts, 1 hoodie, 1 long sleeve t-shirt, 1 beanie, and 1 poster.

You can see a few of the items in the photo above. Below is the full announcement issued by WWE today:

Undertaker and Snoop Dog collaborate on iconic merchandise collection Emerging from the darkness on Nov. 22, 1990, Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series and has left a lasting impact on the sports-entertainment industry ever since. Three years and one day later, with his mind on his money and his money on his mind, Snoop Dogg arrived and changed the landscape of rap music and pop culture forever with his debut album. As reported by Complex, "The Original Deadman" and "The Original Gangsta" are collaborating on the new Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection of merchandise. The collection will be available at today at 2 p.m. ET at WWEShop.com to the WWE Universe. In an homage to the best to ever do it, the crossover line is a celebration of mutual respect between two icons who redefined their industries while creating legacies that will never die.

* 1 hoodie

* 1 long sleeve T-shirt

* 1 beanie

* Poster Don’t miss Survivor Series this Sunday, Nov. 22, as WWE will celebrate Undertaker’s legendary 30-year career with a Final Farewell. #Undertaker30

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.