WWE is celebrating a new social media milestone of 10 million followers on TikTok.

WWE announced today that they hit the milestone in just over a year during Royal Rumble Weekend. WWE noted that their total number of TikTok followers outpaces other sports brands such as the NFL, the UFC and MLB.

WWE’s full announcement on the milestone reads like this:

WWE hits 10 million follower milestone on TikTok WWE’s official TikTok channel hit a major milestone over Royal Rumble weekend and just keeps climbing. The WWE Universe helped spur WWE past the 10 million-follower mark in just over a year. WWE’s total number of fans on the platform outpaces similar sports accounts such as the NFL, MLB, UFC and more. WWE on TikTok brings fans all the hard-hitting action, jaw-dropping in-ring moments, hilarious throwback clips, unique twists on the latest challenges, pay-per-view Kickoff shows and much more. Follow WWE on TikTok here to join 10 million strong of the WWE Universe.

