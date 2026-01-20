VGW and WWE have announced a new multi-year partnership.

The following press release was announced on Tuesday afternoon with all of the details.

VGW Announces Multi-Year Partnership with WWE

PERTH, AU – Interactive entertainment company VGW is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with WWE®, the global leader in sports entertainment, commencing in 2026.

The partnership will see VGW’s portfolio of online social games brands collaborate with WWE across multiple platforms, providing premium entertainment experiences for millions of players and fans across the United States.

WWE’s year-round entertainment schedule and massive global following — reaching more than one billion households worldwide in more than twenty languages — makes it a natural fit for VGW’s highly engaged U.S. player base.

Through the agreement, VGW will access WWE’s global network and WWE Superstar talent to create engaging, high-impact content and campaigns. This includes production time with WWE Superstars, integration across WWE’s digital and social channels and broadcast exposure across major networks. Further amplifying their visibility, VGW’s brands will feature prominently across WWE programming, including SmackDown®, and WWE Premium Live Events including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®.

The partnership brings together two brands with deeply engaged communities, opening up new ways to create shared moments for players and fans alike.

“WWE is an entertainment powerhouse with a passionate fan community,” said VGW’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Whitford. “This collaboration connects our audiences through dynamic content and experiences that combine VGW’s love of games with WWE’s iconic brand. We’re thrilled to be partnering with WWE to deliver memorable campaigns and unique player experiences, while continuing to engage our existing audience in fresh and exciting ways.”

“VGW has built a highly engaged and passionate player community, and this partnership allows us to leverage WWE’s global, year-round platform to create premium, always-on experiences for fans,” said Jesse Tomares, Vice President, Global Partnerships at WWE. “By combining VGW’s expertise in interactive entertainment with WWE’s unmatched reach and storytelling engine, we’re creating new ways for our audiences to engage across multiple touchpoints.”

The partnership will officially launch in the coming weeks, with several major campaigns already in development.

About VGW

VGW is an interactive entertainment company, harnessing technology and creativity to deliver world-class, free-to-play games. With high-quality, acclaimed brands including Chumba Casino, Global Poker, LuckyLand Slots and LuckyLand Casino, we entertain and delight over one million players in North America. As pioneers in online ‘Social Plus’, we also offer our players the opportunity to redeem incredible prizes. At VGW, one of our core values is “our players come first”. This means always striving to deliver a safe, responsible and positive player experience.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.