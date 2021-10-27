WWE is launching a new NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace for licensed digital tokens and collectibles.

WWE announced today that they have signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Blockchain Creative Labs, the new NFT business and creative studio formed by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. The partnership is Blockchain Creative Labs’ first content alliance with an external property beyond FOX.

The partnership will see WWE and Blockchain Creative create authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including its most iconic moments, past and present Superstars, and premier events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

WWE’s NFT marketplace, powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology, will serve as a hub for fans to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens that will be authenticated through Eluvio’s blockchain, and will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains.

WWE will be announcing the marketplace name and launch date in the coming weeks.

“Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible executive team that truly understands the NFT arena and its tremendous potential,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This new partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with FOX, as we continue to explore new and creative ways to engage our passionate fanbase.”

“Blockchain Creative Labs is excited to partner with WWE in launching its official NFT ecosystem. We know WWE’s passionate fan community will love owning authentic digital goods across the organization’s creative universe — from past and present stars to classic, culture-defining moments,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder/CEO of Bento Box Entertainment. “Our NFT studio is all about enabling fans to own NFTs and tokens that carry utility and social clout directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, spanning animation, sports, shows and movies to music, books, art, pop culture and every other Web3-powered media asset you can possibly imagine.”

To participate in the WWE NFT marketplace, fans can create a secure and easy-to-use WWE digital wallet through Eluvio, which will act as a vault and enable consumers to purchase collectibles using traditional currency or cryptocurrency.

Stay tuned for more.

