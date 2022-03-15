WWE is set to launch their official marketplace for NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared at SXSW on Sunday and announced the new “WWE Moonsault” platform for NFTs. You can visit wwemoonsault.com now and enter your e-mail address to sign-up to an e-mail list for updates on when the marketplace will launch, and how you can be a part of it.

The WWE website notes that the company plans to officially launch WWE Moonsault prior to WrestleMania 38.

WWE first got into NFTs during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in 2021 with a collection on 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. They then sold John Cena NFTs during SummerSlam Weekend last year. WWE then announced in October that they had signed a multi-year agreement with FOX’s Blockchain Creative Labs to establish a marketplace for officially licensed WWE tokens and collectibles.

WWE Moonsault will also serve as the home of the official WWE Universe Discord community.

The first message posted to the Discord reads like this: “Welcome to the WWE Universe. The one and only official WWE Discord server. Here, you’ll be able to discuss your favorite Superstars, get exclusive content from our premium live events every single month and information on our ultra collectible NFTs!”

Stay tuned for more.

Yesterday at #SXSW, WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon announced WWE's new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault! Head to the site and sign up for additional details ➡️ https://t.co/cLAl9Sr8jq pic.twitter.com/tQtbUlxGeJ — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2022

