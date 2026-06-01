WWE and RAM trucks are doing business together.

The company issued a press release on Monday to formally announce RAM as the ‘official truck partner’ of Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

RAM® NAMED OFFICIAL TRUCK PARTNER OF LUCHA LIBRE AAA® IN MEXICO

June 1, 2026 – Ram and Lucha Libre AAA today announced an exciting new strategic partnership that will see the iconic auto brand become the Official Truck Partner of the Mexico-based lucha libre promotion.

As the Official Truck Partner in Mexico, Ram will be integrated across AAA’s biggest live events, broadcasts and social platforms, creating money-can’t-buy fan activations, custom content, and on-site experiences to engage with the passionate and growing lucha libre audience. Additionally, the Ram logo will feature on mat branding across a number of upcoming AAA events and in key jumbotron placements including Triplemanía® 34 in Mexico City on Sunday, September 13.

The partnership also provides Ram with unique access to AAA Superstars for integration into marketing opportunities to showcase the bold capability of Ram trucks.

“This partnership with Ram marks an exciting step forward for AAA as we to continue to grow and collaborate with world-class brands to elevate the experience for our passionate fans,” said WWE Hall of Famer “The Undertaker” Mark Calaway, Executive Producer, AAA. “Together, we share a commitment to authenticity and passion, while celebrating the energy and spirit that makes lucha libre so special in Mexico.”

“Ram is built for strength and performance, which is why this partnership with AAA in Mexico feels like such a natural fit,” said Carlos Meymar, Director of Ram Mexico. “We are excited to connect with AAA fans across Mexico through unique experiences, premium content and major moments. Partnering with TKO allows us to be part of one of the most culturally relevant sports platforms in the country, amplifying our reach and reinforcing our commitment to engaging with passionate audiences where their passion truly lives.”

The announcement of Ram as the Official Truck Partner of AAA in Mexico follows the previously announced groundbreaking strategic partnership with TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) which kicked off in January 2026 and sees Ram as the first multi-year auto partner across WWE, UFC and PBR in the U.S.

Ram Brand

Ram is built for strength and performance, which is why this partnership with AAA in Mexico feels like such a natural fit,” said Carlos Meymar, Director of Ram Mexico. “We are excited to connect with AAA fans across Mexico through unique experiences, premium content and major moments. Partnering with TKO allows us to be part of one of the most culturally relevant sports platforms in the country, amplifying our reach and reinforcing our commitment to engaging with passionate audiences where their passion truly lives.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fillip

Fillip is a Mexico-based holding company focused on propelling and revitalizing iconic and disruptive properties in the sports and entertainment industries. By strategically acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses, Fillip creates an ecosystem where innovation, commercialization, and fan engagement thrive. With a dynamic approach and a deep commitment to close collaboration with asset owners, Fillip invests in culturally significant properties poised for global expansion brands built on powerful stories that resonate across generations. By bridging tradition with innovation and leveraging a robust ecosystem of best-in-class operating partners — including top licensing agencies, content creators, and industry experts — Fillip unlocks new growth opportunities, enhances brand value, and brings beloved entertainment experiences closer to passionate fans worldwide. Combining regional market expertise with flexible investment structures, Fillip enables rapid execution and unlocks transformational value. Our portfolio includes AAA Lucha Libre World Wide, Kings League and Tycoon Enterprises. Additional information on Fillip can be found at fillip.com.