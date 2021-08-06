WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

It was announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso will wrestle Dominik Mysterio. This comes after WWE announced The Mysterios vs. The Usos for WWE SummerSlam with the titles on the line.

It was also announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will appear on tonight’s show to respond to last week’s turn and vicious attack by Sasha Banks. Banks vs. Belair is expected for SummerSlam, and could be confirmed tonight.

Stay tuned for live coverage of SmackDown at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are advertised

* Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair responds to last week’s attack by Sasha Banks

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio

