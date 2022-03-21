WWE has announced a new segment and two new matches for tonight’s RAW episode.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be on tonight’s show to address last week’s attack on Bianca Belair. As noted, WWE announced a storyline injury update on Belair and noted that she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time due to a fractured hyoid bone in her throat.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will also be on tonight’s show to face former champions Alpha Academy. This will be a non-title match. Otis and Chad Gable are rumored to be added to the WrestleMania 38 match between RK-Bro and The Street Profits to make it a Triple Threat.

WWE has also announced a non-title match between WWE United States Champion Finn Balor and Austin Theory for tonight’s RAW. Theory attacked Balor last week and helped Damian Priest get a non-title win, and then attacked Balor after the match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* AJ Styles returns to address WWE Hall of Famer Edge and their WrestleMania 38 match

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address last week’s attack on Bianca Belair

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro face Alpha Academy in a non-title match

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor faces Austin Theory in a non-title match

