The WWE NXT North American Champion will be in the house this coming Tuesday night.

On Sunday, WWE announced that Oba Femi will speak on this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

“After his successful title defense at NXT Battleground, we will hear from the North American Champion Oba Femi THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” read the announcement.

Previously announced for the 6/18 episode of NXT on USA is a 25-Man Battle Royal to determine number one contender of NXT Championship, Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Michin for the new NXT Women’s North American Championship, as well as Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.