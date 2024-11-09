“Big” Bronson Reed will be in the house this coming Monday night.

On Saturday morning, WWE announced the addition of a new segment involving “Big” Bronson Reed for the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Bronson Reed will be live on Raw following his brutal attack last week “Big” Bronson Reed will address the WWE Universe after ruthlessly assaulting Damian Priest, Sheamus and Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match last week on Raw.



Don’t miss a moment of the fallout, this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Also scheduled for the 11/11 episode:

* Damian Priest & GUNTHER Face-To-Face

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

Make sure to join us here on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.