The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During the September 23 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network, a commercial aired to promote this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

The commercial featured the announcement that after missing last Friday’s show, Solo Sikoa will return on this coming Friday night’s show on September 27.

Previously announced for the 9/27 show, which marks the third episode since the move from FOX to USA Network on Friday nights, is Bayley vs. Naomi to determine Nia Jax’s next challenger for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as match six in the ongoing series between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

