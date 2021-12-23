WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week. The dismissal came right before Reigns was destroyed by Brock Lesnar, who will challenge him at WWE Day 1.

“Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE noted in their announcement.

The Heyman appearance is apparently a backstage segment or something that is being inserted into the broadcast as Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown was taped last week, and correspondents at the taping noted that Heyman did not appear in front of the live crowd. You can click here for spoilers from last Friday’s taping.

Below is an updated non-spoiler preview for tomorrow’s SmackDown:

* Paul Heyman will break his silence on being fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who was on commentary with Rick Boogs. Participants are Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Toni Storm

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown.

