The lineup for tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the February 14 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time Friday night program, WWE has announced a new segment for the Valentine’s Day show.

From WWE.com:

Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Chelsea Green vs. Naomi in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.