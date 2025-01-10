The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, the only thing advertised was Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

In an update, WWE has now officially announced the addition of a new segment involving new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. WWE.com announced the following:

New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to address the WWE Universe After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and defeating Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton is set to address the WWE Universe for the first time as WWE Women’s Champion.



Do not be late for Tiffy Time, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on USA.

For those interested, we also have uncovered multiple WWE SmackDown spoilers for tonight’s show in Portland, OR.