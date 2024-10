The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE has confirmed the debut of The Motor City Machine Guns against A-Town Down Under and La Garza for tonight’s show.

Additionally, the company has confirmed rumors of a face-to-face segment involving Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and Cody Rhodes addressing the WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown between himself and GUNTHER.

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight at 8/7c from Colonial Life Center in Columbia, South Carolina.