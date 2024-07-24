Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Andrade battling Baron Corbin for the Speed Championship. El Idolo picked up the win after trapping Corbin in a crucifix pin, marking another successful title defense.

Afterward, Corey Graves announced a new tournament that will take place on Speed, which will commence over the next few weeks. Competing in the tournament will be Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, Joaquin Wilde, Pete Dunne, Axiom, and Julius Creed.

You can check out the full matchup below, along with the new tournament announcement.