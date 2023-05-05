WWE has announced three new Canadian dates for the summer.

A WWE Supershow will be held on Saturday, August 19 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, while another Supershow will be held on Sunday, August 20 at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. RAW will then air live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec.

Tickets for these three shows will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for the following Canadian dates:

* Friday, August 11: SmackDown at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

* Monday, August 14: RAW at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* Friday, August 18: SmackDown at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

