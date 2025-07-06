The lineup for WWE Evolution 2 continues to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday morning to share a video with some match announcements for upcoming shows.

In addition to multiple matches and segments for WWE Raw on July 7, the red brand shot-caller also confirmed a new championship clash for the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on July 13.

Now confirmed for the 7/13 PLE at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. is a triple-threat title tilt, with Becky Lynch defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for WWE Evolution 2:

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus (WWE Women’s Title)

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (NXT Women’s Title)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Jade Cargill vs. Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi (No Holds Barred)

* Battle Royal For Women’s Title Shot At WWE Clash In Paris

* Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. TBA (Raw) vs. TBA (NXT)

