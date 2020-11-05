WWE and nWay Inc. have announced their new WWE Undefeated mobile video game for iOS and Android devices.

The game will be released on Thursday, December 3 for phones and tablets. This will be a 2 player real-time synchronous PvP format, released internationally with several languages provided.

The game features several Superstars including The Rock, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre, among others. AJ Styles is also on the roster and is currently available as a pre-order bonus.

Below is a trailer for the WWE Undefeated game, along with the full press release along with several photos from the game sent to us today:

NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time PvP Mobile Game Featuring WWE Superstars! SAN FRANCISCO – November 5, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the latest WWE mobile game featuring real-time head-to-head competition, will release worldwide on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay. Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE. “nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.” “nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes them a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.” Players can pre-register to unlock special rewards by visiting wweundefeated.com.

AJ Styles pre-order bonus:



Screen Building:



The Rock Bottom:



Trouble In Paradise:



Seth Rollin vs. Drew McIntyre:



Concept Art for The Fiend:



Concept Art for Roman Reigns:



Concept Art for AJ Styles:



WWE Undefeated Fact Sheet:



WWE Undefeated logos:



