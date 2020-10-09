WWE has announced the next round of Virtual Meet & Greets.

Fans will be able to chat with Adam Cole on Monday, October 12, Carmella on Wednesday, October 14, and Jeff Hardy on Friday, October 16. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm ET today.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the Virtual Meet & Greets:

Adam Cole, Carmella and Jeff Hardy just announced for WWE Virtual Meet & Greets Don't miss your opportunity to meet Adam Cole, Carmella and Jeff Hardy when they take part in WWE Virtual Meet & Greets. Tickets will go on-sale today at 12 p.m. ET. at https://bit.ly/3lvg6Qt. Superstar Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET Carmella

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. ET Jeff Hardy

Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. ET We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front-facing camera and a microphone. Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat. For a full list of FAQs, click here. WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior. Talent subject to change. *Does not include applicable fees.

