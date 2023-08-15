WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make his next title defense in less than one week.

It was announced on this week’s RAW that GUNTHER will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title on next Monday’s RAW. Gable became the #1 contender to the title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Matt Riddle on the August 7 RAW.

The feud between Imperium and Alpha Academy continued on this week’s RAW as the two sides traded shots on the mic, with The Ring General delivering his verbal strikes while standing on top of the announce table. This led to Gable defeating Giovanni Vinci in singles action, which led to more trash talking from GUNTHER, who continued referring to Otis as a “freak,” as Imperium has done in recent weeks. Ludwig Kaiser also continued to try and get Maxxine Dupri to leave Otis, but she ended up slapping Kaiser. Following these promos, GUNTHER defeated Otis in singles action.

After GUNTHER’s win over Otis, Gable rushed back into the ring and hit GUNTHER with a quick German suplex to get payback for last week’s cheap shot. Later in the show, Imperium was shown backstage as Kaiser appeared to be yelling at Vinci for his loss. GUNTHER said he’s heard enough, then said tonight was an embarrassment. GUNTHER wondered what they should do with Vinci as he’s been a disappointment since coming to RAW, while Kaiser is also not fulfilling his obligations because of how he’s focusing on “that woman” – Dupri. Kaiser promised to never let this happen again, then GUNTHER declared that if Gable wants to try and take the title from him, he can have his shot next week.

GUNTHER began his historic title reign by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 SmackDown episode. He has now held the strap for 430 recognized days and counting. The leader of Imperium retained over Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, which was his 12th televised title defense. If he is able to hold the Intercontinental Title until Friday, September 8, he will surpass WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man and his 453-day reign to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

